Less Than $50 Gets You Cloud Storage With Client-Side Encryption And Superior Security

In today’s tech world, you need to protect yourself and your team from security breaches and unauthorized data access. Your files need to be secure and protected at all times, they are your bread and butter after all. If you’ve been looking for a private cloud service that protects users’ right to privacy, then you’ve come to the right place.

The Internxt Decentralized Cloud Storage: 2TB Plan is perfect for your own personal use or for when you are collaborating with teams. This highly-rated cloud storage option is more than your average cloud storage package. Internxt offers uncompromising security. How does it work? We thought you would never ask.

All the files that you upload into the cloud are client-side encrypted. That means you hold the key to all of your important files. Furthermore, your files are divided into fragments, which can be accessed only by you. Easily share data over other services like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Dropbox and Apple iCloud.

The open-source and end-to-end encryption promising top security for all of your file sharing and storage needs. Work, collaborate, discuss and store—Internxt is a cloud storage solution like no other.

Need further convincing? Internxt has been featured on TechCrunch, Forbes, TechRadar, and Android Authority. TechRadar states, “unlike popular cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive, Internxt is a zero-knowledge file storage service that supports end-to-end encryption”.

Internxt is available for all of your devices, which means you can access your files from the desktop app, web browser app, and iOS/Android app. Your electronic life just got a little more streamlined and a whole lot more secure.

Get Internxt Decentralized Cloud Storage: 2TB Plan for $49.99 (reg. $215.92), a discount of 76 percent.

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.