Learning A New Language Means Better Earning Potential. Start Today!

Learning new things can broaden your horizons, improve your brain function and keep you young at heart. Most of us do the same things every day and the only information we are processing does little to keep our brains fit and our mental health in check, but did you know that a little learning can change all that? In fact, studies show that something as interesting and easy as learning a new language can boost brain power and increase a passion for life.

The Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) is a great place to start your venture into life long learning. Not only can you choose from 14 languages, you can choose all 14 languages! You will get access to over 10,000 hours of high-quality language education online from the top language learning app around.

Babbel Language Learning has been developed by over 100 expert linguists and is helping millions of people speak and understand new languages quickly and easily. After one short month you will be able to speak with confidence about useful everyday topics like transportation, shopping and much more.

Did you know that learning a new language can boost your earning potential by at least 2 per cent? Not only does it add true value to your salary, but fluency in another languages gives you the ability to experience the world in a whole new and exciting way.

Babbel comes highly recommended with outstanding awards and accolades. With over 10 million users worldwide, it’s no surprise that Babbel has a stunning 4.65 star rating on App Store, and for a limited time today, you can get it for $299. In the words of one 5 star reviewer, “I can’t believe I got Babbel for this price! Amazing”.

Get Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) for $299 (reg. $499), a discount of 40 per cent. As a bonus, for every purchase from our Back to Education collection, a portion of proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes!

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.