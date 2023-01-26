Learn How AI Works With This Ultimate Training Bundle

Artificial intelligence is opening the door to everything from better medicine to possibly speaking to animals. But you don't have to wait for someone else to build your dream AI. This will show you how to get started designing and launching your own machine learning tools.

Each course in this bundle has been built by the team at Super Data Science. Tapping into the knowledge of top-rated instructors like data scientist Kirill Eremenko (4.5 out of 5 stars) and AI engineer Luka Anicin (4.4 out of 5), Super Data Science has taught thousands of people how AI works.

opens with an "A to Z" course on Python. Designed to be like its namesake, powerful and flexible, Python is one of the most popular coding languages. This 11-hour course is structured so each lesson builds on top of the one before it, taking you from coding newbie to knowledgeable Python user.

That same approach is then taken with machine learning, where you teach programs how to act using sample data, and deep learning, where you can develop your own neural networks. As you progress you'll sharpen your skills and gain more insight into how these tools work and their best uses.

The final course is a detailed look at TensorFlow. Originally developed by Google, TensorFlow is an open-source program used for machine and deep learning, that can be used with several programming languages for a wide range of tasks. Mastering it both gives you a useful career skill and sets you up to develop your own tools.

AI is going to change the future in ways we can't yet appreciate. If you want to get on board, this launches you into the digital world for $34.99, 95% off the $799 MSRP.

