Kids Stuck On Screens? Here's Something That Will Change The Way They Play

Looking to inspire your kids and help grow their imagination? For most parents, getting their kids away from their screens is super important. However, finding comparable, if not better forms of play can be tricky — screens are very alluring. That’s why when you see a deal on an innovative and hands-on item that will impress, or even persuade them away from the dark side, you need to snap it up. We’ve got the perfect product that promises to stimulate your kid’s creativity and have them forgetting about their screens.

The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle is a beginner-friendly 3D printer that lets your kids design and create their very own toys. Children can print their favorite characters like Marvel, Looney Toons, Cartoon Network, DC Comics, Friends, Seinfeld, Hanna-Barbara, and classic movies like Polar Express and Elf. This one-button functionality 3D printer gives your child the means to imagine their 2D world in real-time. Forget spending money on expensive store-bought likenesses, with this 3D printer, your kid can print which character they want and build an entire world of their very own.





Need further convincing? We know that the kids' toy market is flooded with products, but the ToyBox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle promises hours of fun that promotes object play, storytelling-narrative play, social play, and more. In the words of one 5-star reviewer, “this is the best gift that I got for my family. We love the ability to use our imagination for what we can create. The possibilities are endless.” What’s more? This 3D beginner-friendly printer has been seen on Shark Tank and is a declared winner for kids.

Get the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle for $349.99 (reg. $469), save an extra 20 percent with the coupon code JULY20 on orders of $100 or more.

Prices subject to change.

