Keep All Your Gear Charged With This Wireless Charging Station

While we're building the future of wireless charging, we shouldn't lose sight of the fact that the present is pretty amazing too. The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand can both charge up to three different items and replace your phone kickstand while it's at it.

This MagSafe-compatible charger features magnetic auto-alignment for your Apple devices, so you can put them on perfectly every time and they can start drawing power. For other devices, there's an included ring you can attach to any device compatible with the Qi charging standard to fill up your battery.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, the charger itself folds into a wallet-sized unit ideal for tucking away in bags and backpacks. The ABS plastic and silicone construction is built for ruggedness and can take anything your commute or road trip dishes out. Unfold it flat and plug it into any power source with the included USB-C to USB-C connector, and you have three charging pads. The first works with any MagSafe-compatible phone; the second has a tab that pops out for the Apple Watch, series 1 through 6; and the third is a Qi-compatible charging spot. One verified buyer named Richard wrote, "Great product! Works perfect!"

Or, fold it into a triangle with a simple click-in-place mechanism and you have a magnetic phone stand that you can use while it powers up. You can pop out the watch charging tab and keep them both full, ideal for saving space on hotel nightstands or getting a quick charge in before you start your day. Or set it up next to your laptop and take calls or check email while you work.

Wireless charging cuts down on your clutter and makes charging on the go easier. This 3-in-1 folding wireless charging station helps you get juiced up anywhere for $44.99, 35% off the $69 MSRP.

Advertisement Advertisement

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.