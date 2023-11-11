Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Impending Bamboo Bloom After 120 Years: Why This Rare Event Could Spell Disaster"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplants
clockPUBLISHED

Impending Bamboo Bloom After 120 Years: Why This Rare Event Could Spell Disaster

Every 120 years it flowers, and then it dies.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share68Shares
Bamboo Is About To Flower For The First Time In 120 Years

This is 120 years of work on display.

Image Credit: Toshihiro Yamada, Hiroshima University

There is a type of bamboo known as henon, Phyllostachys nigra var. henonis, which only flowers once every 120 years. Though this may seem like a long time to put off flowering, the bamboo dies shortly afterward, so let's not be so quick to judge.

With a gap of over a century between flowering, botanists don't get much chance to study how they regenerate. The last major flowering event took place in 1908, though some flowering occurred between 1903 and 1912, placing the next major event around 2028

Advertisement

However, in 2020, researchers from Hiroshima University found a plant flowering nice and early to beat the crowds, using the opportunity to study how it regenerates. Unfortunately, the team found that the next flowering event could be a disaster for bamboo production and the environment.

“The bamboo did not produce any viable seeds that can germinate," first author  Toshihiro Yamada said in a statement. "Bamboo shoot production was stopped after flowering. There was no sign of regeneration of this bamboo after flowering for the initial three years."

boook svg

Related Stories

450-Million-Year-Old Marine Organism Brought Back To "Life" As A Soft Robotarrow
Revolution In Biology: Half-Synthetic Yeast Genome Unveils New Horizons In Genetic Engineeringarrow
Do Racehorses Even Know They’re ‘Racing’ Each Other? It’s Unlikelyarrow

The team's observations also found no asexual reproduction by the plant.

"All culms died in the study site, with no sign of regeneration by seed, culm, or dwarf ramet production apparent," the team added in their paper. "These results suggest a dark future for P. nigra var. henonis in Japan: the species may be hard to regenerate after flowering."

Advertisement

The authors expect regeneration of the bamboo to be slow, lasting several years where the bamboo cannot be harvested, having a sizeable economic impact. 

"Another concern regarding this dieback are the environmental impacts," they add, "which may lead to drastic changes in vegetation and land cover."

The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

An earlier version of this article was published in September 2023.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplants
  • tag

  • plants,

  • plant,

  • bamboo,

  • flowering plant

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

450-Million-Year-Old Marine Organism Brought Back To "Life" As A Soft RobotPleurocystitid fossil and pleurocystitid robot replica
natureanimals

450-Million-Year-Old Marine Organism Brought Back To "Life" As A Soft Robot

clock2 hours ago
share3
Revolution In Biology: Half-Synthetic Yeast Genome Unveils New Horizons In Genetic EngineeringScanning electron micrograph image of yeast, in greyscale.
natureNature

Revolution In Biology: Half-Synthetic Yeast Genome Unveils New Horizons In Genetic Engineering

clock4 hours ago
share140
Do Racehorses Even Know They’re ‘Racing’ Each Other? It’s UnlikelyHorses racing each other.
natureanimals

Do Racehorses Even Know They’re ‘Racing’ Each Other? It’s Unlikely

clock6 hours ago
share33