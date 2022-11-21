Advertisement

Here's Another Deal To Be Thankful For — A Super Bright Multi-Tool Flashlight For Only $19.99

Get The 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight for $19.99 (reg. $29.99), a discount of 33 per cent.

clockNov 21 2022, 14:38 UTC
Graphic of a hand holding a small multitool. Image is surrounded by smaller example images of the different tool uses.
Image credit: StackCommerce

In today’s busy world, wouldn’t it be nice to have one gadget that multitasked it’s way through your day without you having to give it much thought? We’ve got the perfect item, but that’s not the only thing to be thankful for—it comes at a super low pre-Black Friday price point that will please your pocketbook. 

The 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight isn’t only a flashlight—on no! This stylish, super lightweight, rechargeable and multi-powered mini flashlight is super bright with a maximum of 800 lumens and offers 4 modes of brightness adjustability, but it functions as a bottle opener, carabiner, folding kickstand, long-lasting rechargeable battery, strong magnet and much more. This really is the perfect all-in-one keychain tool that you need for your everyday excursions or camping and hiking excursions. 

It really is a gadget you can be thankful for, but the real gratitude comes when you see the price. For a limited time we are offering the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight for only $19.99, but that price won’t last long. Snap it up at this price point starting November 19, but don’t delay, these Thankful Deals end November 23, 11:59PM Pacific Time. 

Thanks to the pre-Black Friday pricing, you can get your holiday shopping started and finished before the crowds. Now wouldn’t that be nice. This year, you can simply sit back and relax in front of the fire and enjoy the holiday season to its fullest without worrying about anything else. Life just got a whole lot more relaxing—that’s just another thing to be thankful for. What are you waiting for? Your time is precious. 

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

