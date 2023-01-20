Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Guard Your Data With This Always-On VPN

This lifetime subscription to HideAway VPN helps keep your data safe for $199, 74% off the $499.99 MSRP.

guest author image

StackCommerce

Guest Author

clockJan 20 2023, 10:45 UTC
share3Shares
Laptop on a table displaying the Hideaway search page.

Image credit: StackCommerce

While the privacy tools we have are rapidly improving, signing onto the internet can still open the door to snoops and criminals. A returns control of your data to you, with an easy to use tool that's always on.

Virtual private networks cut off spying and tracking by connecting to a server owned by the network, before you log into a site. Any attempt to track you dead-ends at the server. VPNs also allow you to access content from anywhere by tapping into a local connection, so you can stream your favorite shows and music anywhere in the world.

Advertisement

bolsters these features with its own tools, such as automatic connection that lets you set it up and then let it run while you work. IP addresses are masked and all data is encrypted for extra safety. It also blocks DNS "leak" attacks, to ensure that nobody can find your real IP address. A zero-logging policy means your connections and history aren't documented. And if the VPN goes down for any reason, a built-in kill switch disconnects you, so you aren't exposed.

There's no limit on your connection speed, and with fast international servers, you can tie into even the most data intensive tasks anywhere in the world. More features are being added every day, with custom filters, speed tests and encryption configuration being developed. Whether you're a world traveler who wants to stay connected to home, or just someone who wants to log in without worry, HideAway works on any computer with Windows 7 and up, making it ideal for both modern computers and legacy devices.

Related Stories
boook svgHow Do Offshore Oil Rigs Actually Work?
boook svgLocust Antenna Used To Make Robotic Version Of A Sniffer Dog
boook svgBoston Dynamics Shows Incredible Video Of Robot "Working" At A "Construction Site"

Your privacy is valuable, and it's up to you to guard it. This helps keep your data safe for $199, 74% off the $499.99 MSRP.

Advertisement

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • StackCommerce,

  • Sponsored

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

guest author image

StackCommerce

Guest Author


technology

More Technology Stories

How Do Offshore Oil Rigs Actually Work?Offshore Oil Rig Graphic black and white, taken from a low angle looking up at the bottom of the rig platform.
technologyTechnology

How Do Offshore Oil Rigs Actually Work?

clockJan 20 2023
Locust Antenna Used To Make Robotic Version Of A Sniffer DogSyringe above a robot with bright yellow wheels and visible circuits and wires. Blue gloved hands are holding the syringe.
technologyTechnology

Locust Antenna Used To Make Robotic Version Of A Sniffer Dog

clockJan 19 2023
share1
Boston Dynamics Shows Incredible Video Of Robot "Working" At A "Construction Site"atlas throwing a tool set
technologyfuture

Boston Dynamics Shows Incredible Video Of Robot "Working" At A "Construction Site"

clockJan 19 2023
share1