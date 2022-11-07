Get Your Very Own Bionic Dog At An Early Black Friday Price

There are so many gadgets out there that offer limited amusement and then end up taking up space at the back of a closet. This holiday season why not give your special someone something that is not only fun but will help them learn too? If you haven’t heard of STEM, you need to catch up. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and this ingenious gift idea is part of the program — just tell your gift recipient!

The Petoi Bittle: Palm-Sized Robot Dog for STEM & Fun is the opportunity for you or your kids to build a robot dog. Bittle is a palm-sized open-source bionic robot dog that plays tricks and moves with its very own 4 legs rather than wheels. Having legs means its range of motion is more realistic and it’s able to navigate unstructured terrains. Just watching it move is mesmerizing and enjoyable, but first, you’ve got to build it with your very own hands.

Equipped with an Arduino board that coordinates all its sophisticated movements means you can clip on various sensors to bring in perception, and if you are so inclined you can also inject artificial intelligence capabilities by mounting a Raspberry Pi or other AI chips. Bittle is a great way to learn a little about engineering and programming all in one cool place.





All you need to do is assemble the puzzle-like frame and download demo codes from GitHub. The wireless control uses the Petoi mobile/desktop app to configure and remote control via Bluetooth connection. Use C++ and Python coding to bring Bittle to life. This is a great gadget to practice your programming and building skills — get started today.

Get Petoi Bittle: Palm-Sized Robot Dog for STEM & Fun! for $259 (reg. $329). No need to wait for a better price — this is a Black Friday deal that has been released early. No coupon necessary, simply add it to your cart.

