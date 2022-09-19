Get the Tech Training You Need for the Price YOU Want to Pay

The tech industry is the industry to be in if you are looking for high and competitive salaries, endless growth opportunities, perks and benefits and meaningful work. If you’ve been looking for a way in, but haven’t had the time to dedicate eight hours a day to in-person training, then you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve got an online coding training bundle that offers unlimited access and lets you learn at your own pace and whenever you’ve got some time to dedicate to a course or two. You can learn and keep your day job while you work your way into a whole new field of opportunity.

Advertisement Advertisement

The best part about this training collection is you get to pay however much you want! Here's how the deal works: If you pay at least $1, you can take home something worthwhile. But if you beat the average price, you'll unlock the entire 14-part bundle. Finally, beating the Leader's price will place you on the leaderboard and enter you into our epic giveaway!

With the Advanced Python Masterclass and Automation Training Bundle, you can get over 79 hours of content on Python, Java, Django, OOP and much more. Start by learning the basics of Python programming. Next, you can explore complete Git and GitHub for Beginners, and this course comes with 4.25 stars.

From the Django Masterclass to Python Project to much more, you will learn all the programming and automation training you need to succeed in the expansive world of tech. Each course comes with stellar star ratings that will give you the confidence you need to make your next bold move to begin your training in tech. Join all the others enrolled and start your journey today.

Advertisement Advertisement

For a limited time, you can name your price for the Advanced Python Masterclass and Automation Training Bundle. Pay just $1 for part of the collection, or beat the average price to claim it all!

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.