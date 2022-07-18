Explore An Ancient Immersive World In This Kickstarter Funded Game

You are a gamer though and through. In fact, your daily gaming experience carries you off to faraway places where you immerse yourself in problem solving and exploration. Did you know that gaming can actually make you more social, increase your brain’s gray matter, improve dexterity, and much more? It’s true. That’s why your time spent in front of the screen should definitely be a guilt-free pleasure that you can feel good about. And, we’ve got a top game that is going to impress you and keep you improving those cognitive skills.

InnerSpace is a game about exploration, about player-driven moments both big and small. You can soar through the skies and dive through oceans and the secrets of the Inverse will reveal themselves. This exploration flying game is set in the Inverse, a world of inside-out planets where gravity pulls you out. You must help an archaeologist recover the last remaining memories of the Inverse before they are lost forever. Fly through ancient skies and forgotten oceans to discover the lost history of this disappearing realm, where entire civilizations once walked, but have now disappeared. This mission is not for the faint of heart.

InnerSpace started as a project among college friends and evolved into a Kickstarter sensation in 2014. This first title from PolyKnight Games will have you wanting more immersive titles just like InnerSpace.

All you need to do is redeem on Steam and let your exploration begin.

Need further convincing? In the words of one 4-star reviewer, “a very relaxing and beautiful game with a unique art style and soothing music”. If you are a lover of games and are always looking for the next innovative thing, then you need to download this breathtaking exploration game.

Get the InnerSpace Game for $4.99 (reg. $19.99), a discount of 75 percent.

Prices subject to change.

