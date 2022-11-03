Early Black Friday Savings on these Earbuds

While technology has many quirks, it's improved our lives in some surprising ways. One of those is active noise cancellation, and right now you can put some amazing science in your ears with these JBL earbuds, part of our Every Day is Black Friday sale.

We're taking Black Friday deals out of the day after Thanksgiving and freeing them to the other Fridays of the month for you to get to first. These JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds are a perfect Black Friday deal because they remove distraction from your life anywhere you go.

Advertisement Advertisement

JBL uses active noise cancellation (ANC) to remove disruptive noises. Every sound wave can be canceled out by its exact opposite, so these earbuds listen for unwanted noise and insert that opposite into the sound mix, removing it and giving you silence and focus when you need it. Those same microphones pick up your voice easily, so you can answer calls without breaking step in your workout or walking to the office.

When you don't, you can flip it to a smart ambient setting that will still remove loud and intrusive noises, but let through the noise, like traffic or conversation, you most need. Dual connect and sync technology ensures they pair to your phone right away, so you can simply pop them in and fire up that playlist, call, or podcast. The Qi-compatible case and on-board batteries offer up to 21 hours of listening time, and the sweat and waterproof design keeps them humming no matter what life or your workout puts them through.

Good technology leads to better audio. Rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, these JBL noise-cancelling earbuds are proof of that at $49.99, 67% off the $149 MSRP. But move quickly before this limited-time, early Black Friday deal is gone.

Advertisement Advertisement

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.