Don't Travel Without These CES-Featured Translation Earbuds

The same earbuds you use to listen to music and escape the world could help you connect to it instead. Translators have come a long way since the days of Google Translate. The Mymanu CLIK S was featured at CES 2023 and can automatically translate you or another speaker into . You can get a pair for $119.99.

Wearable Translators that also Play Music

The CLIK S could be a useful tool to have on hand whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure. Pair your CLIK S earbuds with the free MyJuno app on your Android or iOS device. Pick the language you want to translate to and from, hold down the button on your earbud, then start talking. When you’re done, release and a translation will play from your phone.

If you’re listening to another speaker, they just have to speak into your phone. No need to share headphones. Your earbud will automatically play a translation for you. Mymanu S can perform as well. You can even curate your own phrasebook and start learning the language yourself. But if you don’t have the time to learn Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, Polish, German, French and 31 other languages, you could just leave that to the AI expert in your ear.

These earbuds are excellent tools for a frequent traveller. When you’re not translating, you can enjoy clear, rich sound quality and a battery that could last up to 10 hours on a single charge. The charging case has enough power for up to two full recharges. Listen to some tunes, take calls, and more with these multipurpose earbuds.

A Translator you can Take Anywhere

Planning a trip abroad? Get a pair of award winning while they’re only $119.99 (reg. $220).

