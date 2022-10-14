Advertisement

Create your own metaverse-friendly augmented reality assets with this design app

For a limited time, get an Arzign Augmented Reality Design App: Lifetime Subscription for 93% off.

Oct 14 2022
Augmented reality technology has come a long way since its development in 1992. With the Metaverse on the horizon, more user-friendly AR design technology has begun to develop. Where the first augmented rig was constructed in a lab, now you may be able to scan, source and create your own 3D and 2D AR images

Arzign Augmented Reality Design App gives you the tools to create entire AR experiences. For a limited time, a lifetime subscription to Arzign is on sale for 93% off. 

Craft Your Own Augmented Reality

The market for Augmented and Virtual Reality technology is expected to grow by 46% between 2020 and 2025. As the market grows, the technology has also improved, and Arzign is the natural result.

Arzign has two ways you can create your own AR assets. You could upload your own 2D or 3D images, or you could work through their AR Academy training to learn to create 3D objects in Blender or in the real world using a phone scanner. Either way, you could then generate your own AR scene and publish it. 

If you’re working in marketing, this could create an interactive environment for your clients to engage with. AR technology has also been used with some success in the videogame industry

Arzign is a browser-based app, so you don't need to download anything to use it. It is accessible through any modern browser like Chrome, Firefox or Safari, and you can access it on up to three devices. Updates are included with your lifetime subscription. 

Get Ready for the Metaverse

Whether you’re crafting Augmented Reality assets to publish yourself or post on the metaverse, a user-friendly design app could simplify the process. For a limited time, get an Arzign Augmented Reality Design App: Lifetime Subscription for 93% off. 

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

