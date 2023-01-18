Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Charge Up To Three Devices Wirelessly For Less Than $50

Get the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand & 20W Adapter for $47.99 (reg. $74.99), a discount of 36 per cent.

guest author image

StackCommerce

Guest Author

clockJan 18 2023, 12:24 UTC
Digital image of two iPhones and Apple Airpods connecting to one charging base.

Image credit: StackCommerce

No one, and we mean no one, can have enough chargers in their electronic life. Chargers are simply the magic that keep us and our electronics going all day long. Sure, we don’t like the messy cables and having to share our beloved chargers between several devices — how does one decide which device to charge first? Well, you don’t have to decide anymore, thanks to this attractive and handy wireless charging station! 

has a prized place for not one, not two, but THREE devices, which means you don’t have divide your power or your preference between any device—you can charge three at a time. And, what more…this is a wireless charging station, so you can say goodbye to messy cables cluttering up your spaces

Advertisement

MagStack is perfect for anyone on-the-go who needs to charge from anywhere and everywhere, but that’s not all. This wireless charging station also transforms into a handy floating stand for smartphones so you can Zoom, FaceTime, and watch videos at your leisure. The 3-in-1 foldable design features 3 wireless charging spots, enables charging for up to 3 devices simultaneously, including iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, other Qi-compatible Android phones and Bluetooth earbuds. And, as if the designers could read our minds, the MagStack neatly folds up into a slim wallet-sized stack making it ultra-portable and the ultimate space-saving-device

Need further convincing? In the words of one 5-star reviewer, “Great charger at a great price! Been super happy with it since I purchased it. Folds up great for travel, so now I only need to take 1 charger instead of 3”. 

Related Stories
boook svgThe Golden Gate Bridge Is Making Weird Ghostly Noises
boook svgCNET's Article-Writing AI Has Already Issued Several Corrections
boook svgWhat Is Moore's Law, And Is It Dead?

for $47.99 (reg. $74.99), a discount of 36 per cent. 

Advertisement

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • StackCommerce,

  • Sponsored

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

guest author image

StackCommerce

Guest Author


technology

More Technology Stories

The Golden Gate Bridge Is Making Weird Ghostly Noisesgolden gate bridge above the clouds
technologyTechnology

The Golden Gate Bridge Is Making Weird Ghostly Noises

clockJan 18 2023
CNET's Article-Writing AI Has Already Issued Several CorrectionsTwo robot hands typing at a computer.
technologyTechnology

CNET's Article-Writing AI Has Already Issued Several Corrections

clockJan 18 2023
What Is Moore's Law, And Is It Dead?silicon chip
technologyfuture

What Is Moore's Law, And Is It Dead?

clockJan 18 2023