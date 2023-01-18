Charge Up To Three Devices Wirelessly For Less Than $50

No one, and we mean no one, can have enough chargers in their electronic life. Chargers are simply the magic that keep us and our electronics going all day long. Sure, we don’t like the messy cables and having to share our beloved chargers between several devices — how does one decide which device to charge first? Well, you don’t have to decide anymore, thanks to this attractive and handy wireless charging station!

has a prized place for not one, not two, but THREE devices, which means you don’t have divide your power or your preference between any device—you can charge three at a time. And, what more…this is a wireless charging station, so you can say goodbye to messy cables cluttering up your spaces.

MagStack is perfect for anyone on-the-go who needs to charge from anywhere and everywhere, but that’s not all. This wireless charging station also transforms into a handy floating stand for smartphones so you can Zoom, FaceTime, and watch videos at your leisure. The 3-in-1 foldable design features 3 wireless charging spots, enables charging for up to 3 devices simultaneously, including iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, other Qi-compatible Android phones and Bluetooth earbuds. And, as if the designers could read our minds, the MagStack neatly folds up into a slim wallet-sized stack making it ultra-portable and the ultimate space-saving-device.

Need further convincing? In the words of one 5-star reviewer, “Great charger at a great price! Been super happy with it since I purchased it. Folds up great for travel, so now I only need to take 1 charger instead of 3”.

for $47.99 (reg. $74.99), a discount of 36 per cent.

