Calvin Ng

Advertising Sales Manager

I was born and raised in Hong Kong and moved to Toronto when I was able 7 years old. I spent most of my life in business, whether it's supporting or learning about businesses I like the idea of collaborating with people and bring the vision together. I studied International Business as I believe in connecting with various parts of the world to have the ability to work with others. I enjoy learning about different cultures and bringing people closer together sharing ideas, visions, and areas of growth. One thing I love about sales is being able to tap into different industries and continuing my education through experiences with organizations and the colleagues I’ve worked and build relationships with. Other than work, I love taking the time to be outdoors by a lake, taking the dog out on adventures, traveling, and capturing moments on a film camera.