Bring Your Ideas To Life With This Pro Animation Tool That Costs You Less Than $100

The benefits of quality animations are numerous. From deepening visual understanding to omitting unnecessary words to communicate ideas quickly to turning abstract concepts and processes into tangible and relatable ideas, animation is your key to strategic communication. If you are a novice or even a professional animator, you need the right tools to make your ideas come to life and appeal to a wide audience. If you’ve been on the market for a top animating tool, then you’ve come to the right place.

Moho Animation Software: Pro Version is your all-in-one animation tool that will ensure you create quality animations for professional and digital artists no matter your level of expertise. Moho™ Pro offers an intuitive interface, a visual content library and powerful animations features that will speed up your workflow and combine cutting-edge features.

You will enjoy a bone rigging system, Smart Bones™, Bezier Handles, frame-by-frame animation, bitmap to vector conversion, integrated lip-synching, a professional timeline, physics, motion tracking, editable motion graphs, and 64-bit architecture and more. In fact, Moho offers the most powerful 2D rigging system on the market and mixes it with classic animation tools so you can create professional animations quickly and efficiently.

Director of ‘The Breadwinner’ and ‘My Father’s Dragon’ and co-director of ‘The Secret of Kells’, Nora Twomey states, "Moho has been a crucial creative tool for our key Cartoon Saloon productions. 'The Breadwinner,' GOLDEN GLOBE, and ACADEMY AWARD® Nominated animated feature film, heavily relied on Moho to seamlessly sit alongside hand-drawn animation. It's such a versatile tool and it has been the software choice of many of our key artists over the years.” It's also rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Get Moho Animation Software: Pro Version for $99.99 (reg. $399). This Labor Day, bundle this purchase with two or three items in our Your Bundle, Your Way collection to save an additional 20-30% when you spend $49 or more. But don’t delay! This sale ends September 5 at 11:59 PM.

