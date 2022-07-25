Breathe Life Into Your Online Content With This AI Voiceover Talent

If you’ve been strategically planning your marketing campaign, you know how important voiceovers are key to converting online visits and exposure to sales. Doing your research, you’ve probably heard countless AI voiceovers that just sound disappointingly robotic, which makes you click away as fast as you can. That’s why you need to find AI voiceover talent that not only inspires emotion, but conversion.

With Speechnow™ True to Life AI Text to Speech: Lifetime Subscription, you can create voice recordings and audio versions of content for YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and many more in only a few clicks. In fact, with Speechnow, you can choose from over 60 voice talents in 18 languages. That means you can change up your campaigns and adapt them for a ton of different demographics and your reach can go global — it’s a win-win.

AI text-to-speech takes your great ideas and gives them life. Maybe you aren’t into marketing, but if you have an eBook that needs voiceover, no problem. With Speechnow, you can bring those letters on the page into the digital era in minutes. In reality, any online or digital project gets a boost with a voiceover. Sure, you are worried about that robotic AI sound you’ve heard in the past, but with Speechnow, you can rest assured these AI voiceovers are life-like with the ability to change speed and tone.





Speechnow works with any creation software like Mac iMovie, Lumen, Avid Pro Tools, Ableton, Camtasia, and many more. What’s more? It’s easy to use and easy to export. All you need to do is add in your text, choose your voice and language then create your file format and upload. It really is that simple.

Get Speechnow™ True to Life AI Text to Speech: Lifetime Subscription for $29.99 (reg. $3,299), a discount of 99 percent.

