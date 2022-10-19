Become A Professional Dog Trainer For Only $39.99

Whether your love of dogs has had you yearning for your very own pup or thinking of entering the field of dog trainer extraordinaire, you still need to have some essential skills to ensure your pup’s success. There are a lot of dog training programs out there, but normally they cover the basics and forgo necessary training. We’ve got a training bundle that promises to cover the basics and many of the more necessary training concepts needed.

The 2023 Complete Professional Puppy & Dog Training Bundle offers 8 courses and 12 hours on everything you need to know to train puppies and dogs so they can live a happy and enjoyable life with their owners.

You’ll learn how to become a dog trainer and pursue a dog training career, leash training to get those pups to stop pulling on the leash, how to stop dog attacks, how to stop barking, the best ways to run a dog training business, natural remedies for health and dog training and BARF the secrets to feeding your dog a raw food diet.

Owning a dog is about more than feeding and walking your pup. It requires thorough knowledge of what dogs need and how dogs learn. In all seriousness, your training can guarantee the success of a dog, which means a happy owner and a happy dog. Courses are rated as high as 5/5 stars, and are taught by Sharon Bolt (4/5 star instructor rating).

If your love of dogs is calling you to learn to become your own dog trainer, then you need to learn the skills necessary, and there’s no better place to start than with this complete professional puppy and dog training bundle.

Join the 129 enrolled students and begin working your way towards becoming the next dog whisperer.

