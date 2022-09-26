An XBox Live Gold Membership for Less Than the Price of One XBox One Game

If there is any guilt running through you about how much you love playing video games, we’re here to ease your mind. If at any time you’re feeling a little sheepish about how much time you’re spending on your Xbox One think of this. It seems that playing video games can actually be good for your brain!

Yes, it’s true. If only you had known this when your mom used to nag to get off your console and play outside. You could have shot back with, “But Mom, I’m working on improving my perception, attention and cognition.” Or, “These games are good for developing my reaction time, my hand-eye co-ordination, my spatial visualization and my social interaction skills.” Hard to argue with that logic. So don't miss out on this limited-time sale on an XBox Live Gold: 3-Month Subscription for only $19.99.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this subscription is a gamer's dream. And while it is good for cognition, one verified buyer named Laquisha M. wrote, "The discount made it easier for me to purchase for my kids. They love to play online and I love watching them have fun."

Of course, we know that the true reason you spend so much time gaming is that it’s fun … and it appeals to your competitive nature. As with any activity, it’s even better when you win, or die (within the game!) trying. You, along with over 215 million other Americans, are playing games on your devices, attempting to get to the next level, defeat your competitors, and become the ultimate champion.

Not unlike any other challenges, when you’ve mastered them, they can become boring. Thus you want to keep your gaming experiences fresh. That’s where this subscription to Xbox Live Gold is going to make playing online more exciting than ever. You’ll be able to connect with like-minded gamers using Clubs and Looking for Group. Not only that, but you also receive two-to-four free games every month, as well as a 50-to-75 per cent store discount on Xbox One games.

This three-month subscription can be yours for only $19.99—that’s a 20% discount off the regular suggested price, and less than the price of most Xbox One games.

