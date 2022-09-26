Advertisement

technologyTechnology

$60 Gives You Access To Over 600 Voiceovers That Will Boost Your Brand

Get Micmonster AI Voiceovers: Lifetime Subscription for $59.99 (reg. $119) a discount of 50 per cent.

guest author image

StackCommerce

Guest Author

clockSep 26 2022, 09:26 UTC
A young man reading from a piece of paper and speaking into a microphone with headphones on.
Image credit: StackCommerce

The business world is rapidly expanding. The internet gave entrepreneurs and businesses a forum to reach global audiences, and social media gave way to brand ambassadors who rate products and services for all to see. Keeping ahead of the crowd in today’s busy world means staying in-in-the-know with the latest technologies and styles of communicating with your audience. If you haven’t noticed, stories and video clips are taking the world by storm—so much so everyone wants to go viral. Why not go viral using the best options and technology available? That’s why you need this lifetime subscription to numerous engaging AI voiceover talent. 

Micmonster AI Voiceovers: Lifetime Subscription costs you only $59.99, which is a 50% savings of the regular price of $119. And, you can guarantee your video clips and external communications with your audience sound professional no matter the language or the style you are going for. 

Advertisement

This one-stop-solution for voiceovers has a huge library of over 129+ languages, so your dream of globalization is not only a dream, it’s a real possibility. You can choose from over 600 different voice talents and in only a few clicks you can bring your script to life. Fine-tune the rate and the pitch to ensure it sounds the way you want. Not sure what you’re looking for? No problem. The preview mode gives you the freedom to listen to a single paragraph or full text before you convert your script to speech. Worried about longer audio files? Don’t be. With Micmonster AI Voiceovers you can transform up to 12,000 characters into voiceover at once! 

This lifetime subscription will give you the sound and the languages you want to promote your brand be a service or product. 

Get Micmonster AI Voiceovers: Lifetime Subscription for $59.99 (reg. $119) a discount of 50 per cent. 

Advertisement

Prices subject to change.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • StackCommerce,

  • Sponsored

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

guest author image

StackCommerce

Guest Author

technology

More Technology Stories

Prepare for the (Virtual) Zombie Apocalypse with World War Z: AftermathTitle page image of a pile of zombies with the words 'World War Z Aftermath'.
SPONSORED
technologyTechnology

Prepare for the (Virtual) Zombie Apocalypse with World War Z: Aftermath

clockSep 26 2022
A $39.99 Training Investment Gives You Unlimited Earning Potential—Learn How To Code TodayA person using a split screen laptop and monitor, but displaying coding software.
SPONSORED
technologyTechnology

A $39.99 Training Investment Gives You Unlimited Earning Potential—Learn How To Code Today

clockSep 26 2022
Keep All Your Gear Charged With This Wireless Charging StationA white charging dock charging an iPhone and an Apple Watch simultaneously.
SPONSORED
technologyTechnology

Keep All Your Gear Charged With This Wireless Charging Station

clockSep 26 2022