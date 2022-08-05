$49.99 Gets You Reliable Radio

You love your data and WIFI-driven electronic devices, but they can really let you down from time to time. How many times have you found yourself out in the great outdoors looking to play some good music, but there’s a lag in your streaming service or simply NO service. Well, long gone are the days of disappointment. There’s something to be said for the reliability of the radio. Not only can you choose from a ton of different stations and genres, a portable radio can go with you anywhere.

The Eton Elite Traveler Radio & Custom Leather Carry Cover is Amazon’s Choice with a 4.1/5 star rating. This little radio lets you listen to the latest news, AM/FM, LW and SW bands. The sound you ask? Loud and clear wherever you find yourself. All you need to do is set the station spacing frequency and easy listening is all yours! Choose from manual, auto, by memory or ATS (auto-tuning storage) and start listening. The vibrant and easy-to-read orange LCD screen provides you with the radio details you need to get the show on the road.





What’s more, you can listen to international radio and expand your music and news knowledge from around the world. The portable design is powered by a 6V DC adapter or 4 AA batteries (not included). You’ll really love the versatility because this gem definitely plays music, but also features an alarm clock and sleep timer with time backup for any time zone. Want to keep your music all to yourself? No problem, simply plug in your headphones and sit back and relax.

Radios really are reliable and super portable, so why not score yourself this little number and guarantee yourself entertainment wherever you venture.

Get the Eton Elite Traveler Radio & Custom Leather Carry Cover for $49.99 (reg. $99.99), a discount of 50 percent.

